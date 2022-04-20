This blog was brought to you by 1 Two Tree Trimming Your San Antonio Tree Services Company

Do You Need A Professional Arborist?

Hiring a professional arborist to care and maintain for your trees is indeed a must. Even if we presume to have a “green thumb,” we do not possess the necessary knowledge brought about by studying the science of tree care and maintenance nor can we assume to have “enough experience” in the same. Arborists are certified to have achieved both knowledge and experience in providing tree services to homeowners and if you are keen on selecting the right man for the job, your trees will be nurtured magnificently.

Since professional arborists spend their time improving their experience and expertise in the care of trees, they can provide you with a wide range of tree maintenance services. These would include tree pruning and trimming, tree removal, stump grinding or removal, tree surgery, and miscellaneous services such as reusing wood leftover from pruning or removal jobs.

In pruning or trimming your trees, arborists aim to keep the trees healthy by removing branches that are already dead or dying, decayed, or infected by disease and tree rot that might affect the other parts of the tree if left unabated. Pruning also aids significantly in fruit production of fruit-bearing trees thereby increasing their productivity. Moreover, pruning serves to keep your trees looking healthy and beautiful.

Tree removal is one of the major services provided by professional arborists. Tree removal requires special equipment and skill on the part of the arborist to ensure that the job is performed safely without endangering the homeowner’s property or that of the surrounding properties, interfering with utility lines, or damaging other trees and plant life.

Along with tree removal services, professional arborists usually perform stump grinding or removal work. Stump grinding or removal can sometimes be provided free of charge by some tree maintenance companies but when stumps would prove difficult to grind or remove and require special equipment to accomplish the task.

A number of professional arborists also practice a more specialized field in tree care and maintenance known as tree surgery. They treat disease and tree rot, especially of fruit-bearing or flowering trees. They also treat young saplings and help them grow into sturdy trees. A tree surgeon’s job is quite particular which requires experience and training on the part of the arborist.

When you hire a professional arborist to care for your trees, you get these services enumerated and maybe a whole lot more especially if you can find one who is responsive to your needs and that of your trees.