Call Our Residential Electricians

A well lit home and the yard is by far the best outdoor investment you can make. Your home will be more welcoming to visitors and deter unwelcome intruders. It is recommended that you begin by first lighting all walkways, patios, and decking. This will enable you to safely access those areas after dusk without any problems. Next, you can begin added lighting to add ambiance or flare to your property. Bring out the most attractive parts of your landscaping and home. Aim lights strategically to certain areas of your home that are different from other homes in your neighborhood and watch how it stands out among the rest. Low prices and great service. Ask about our new customer discount.

Wiring home outlets is a simple project, but be careful. It is important that receptacles are wired with the appropriate grounding and polarity. Grounded wires typically display a copper grounding wire with the cable. If you live in an older house, the wires appear black and white. Before pursuing an electrical project any further, it is important to test your home for grounded wiring. Today, a UL Listed outlet circuit tester is the most effective approach. When outlets are improperly grounded – make sure to call a professional electrician. Our trustworthy techs are on call for you.

Floodlights are very functional and bulky. This doesn’t mean that floodlights can not be used as part of a decorative and stylish landscape lighting design. They are well suited for such tasks as highlighting trees, fountains, walls, and statues. When used in this kind of design, the lights are typically filtered to minimize glare and harshness. In many instances, these lights will be strategically concealed or the design of the light itself will have a much more decorative quality than their purely functional counterparts. Designs with brass and copper finishes are commonly used to achieve this effect. Trustworthy local technicians are on call for you.

Home additions need careful planning, especially when it comes to power. In planning your electrical needs for your enclosed carport, garage, or metal building, think through how you will use your structure and identify all of the ways you’ll need power. There are four main categories to consider: lighting, heating, appliances, and tools. Make a list of each of the items you’ll use on a regular basis that require power. Check the informational panels or stickers on appliances and other items (or the boxes in which they were purchased) for recommended or required voltage and talk it all over with your electrician. This is important because heavy electrical uses may require the installation of multiple circuits of varying voltages and all must be handled according to building and electrical codes and regulations.

During daytime and especially during night time, lighting is a crucial part of any home or building. There are several layers of lighting and illumination that anybody may want to tackle and plan for. Chandeliers can be used to create elegant lighting effects, recessed lighting mounted in the ceiling, vanity lights near the mirrors, and sconces for more illumination and many more lighting fixtures produce different results. All work is guaranteed for 10 years.

Research your town’s codes or regulations about electrical installations like installing outdoor lights. Go to your town’s municipal office and inquire about this from the town electrician or someone who is responsible for these things. This is very important for you and your whole neighborhood. By following municipal rules and regulations about such matters, the risk of having a fire because of improper installation is reduced greatly. You might spend more at the beginning after installing and buying but in the long run, you are actually saving more. We Handle All emergencies fast!

We know that customer support is key to a great relationship. We’re standing by to answer your questions. Call us today.