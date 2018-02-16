Lake Aeration Systems

Our lake aeration systems and floating fountains for ponds and lakes to improve the water quality and aesthetics of your pond, lake or practically any water body. Our lake aerators pump compressed air to bottom diffusers resulting in total water column aeration, circulation and destratification. Vortex lake aeration and pond aeration systems have been independently tested and are guaranteed to be the most efficient lake and pond aerator you can buy.

Vortex floating fountains are available in 10 standard displays to accommodate various sized ponds and lakes and we will custom design a floating fountain as required depending on your water pump, display or pond and lake specifications.

Vortex is the industry standard in custom floating fountains and lake aeration systems.Our professionals have been providing customers with quality aerators, fountains and service for over 20 years. With an extensive product line and a commitment to quality design and construction, Vertex insures its clients that they are receiving floating fountains and lake aeration systems unmatched in the industry.

During the summer months, when water is warm, oxygen can be consumed faster than it can be replenished. Lakes can become “stratified”; the warmer, oxygen-rich upper water laying on top of the cool, more dense, lower-oxygen deeper water. Such conditions inhibit levels of beneficial bacteria and their breakdown of organics. Bottom muck accumulation increases and excessive nutrients are readily available for plant/algae growth. This thermal stratification also makes conditions favorable for the production of noxious ammonia and hydrogen sulfide gases. Vertex bottom aeration systems create a vertical current using the rising force of millions of small bubbles to entrain the water column, “turning the lake over” and allowing oxygen to be absorbed at the lake’s surface.By moving the lower-oxygen water up from the bottom and eliminating thermal stratification, oxygen levels throughout the water column are increased. Wide swings in oxygen are stabilized, preventing fish kills.

Our systems also improve sport fisheries by allowing fish to expand their territory into formerly oxygen-deprived portions of the lake. We make our own fountains and can custom design and manufacture to your specifications in our machine shop. FloatsRotocast polypropylene U.V. resistant unit with watertight chambers for ballast and level control, each with brass fillplugs.